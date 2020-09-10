Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,525,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.03% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,906,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $104.19 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

