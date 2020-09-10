Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. Camping World has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.83.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,395 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.57 per share, with a total value of $100,390.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,092,614.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $17,565,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Camping World by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Camping World by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.