CAE (TSE:CAE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.33

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and traded as low as $19.51. CAE shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 392,613 shares changing hands.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$550.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$524.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

