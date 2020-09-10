C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.05

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.05 and last traded at $99.90, with a volume of 9136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. TheStreet raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 over the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $13,306,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.