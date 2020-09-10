BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTST. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netstreit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NTST opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

