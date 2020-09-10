BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
BTGOF opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.
BT Group Company Profile
BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.
Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.