BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BTGOF opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

