Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSXP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 115,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 75,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

PSXP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.24. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

