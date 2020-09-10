Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 39,400 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,061,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

