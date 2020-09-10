Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,768 Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX traded up $4.44 on Thursday, hitting $111.49. 11,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,865. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

