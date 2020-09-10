Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in State Street by 80.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,114,000 after buying an additional 1,919,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in State Street by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after buying an additional 1,231,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 90.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,620,000 after buying an additional 1,229,249 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 4,464.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,804,000 after buying an additional 1,151,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in State Street by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after buying an additional 521,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.15. 14,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,573. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

