Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McKesson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95,912 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in McKesson by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in McKesson by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after purchasing an additional 832,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.72. 2,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,638. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra dropped their target price on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

