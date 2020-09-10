Brokers Offer Predictions for Ameren Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ameren in a report released on Monday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. BofA Securities cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.77.

NYSE AEE opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 311.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,760,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,838 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,991,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 20.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,033,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,576,000 after acquiring an additional 839,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 62.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,897,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 727,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

