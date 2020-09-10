Brokerages Anticipate Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will report $518.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.90 million and the lowest is $497.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $638.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.08, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.36. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron acquired 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $102,767.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,443. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 133,039 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

