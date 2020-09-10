Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 472.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 265,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,101,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.64. 27,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,756. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,295.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,739 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.