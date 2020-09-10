BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Insider Sells A$2,798,380.78 in Stock

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) insider Mark Vassella sold 213,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$13.12 ($9.37), for a total value of A$2,798,380.78 ($1,998,843.41).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. BlueScope Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

