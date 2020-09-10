BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Insider Sells A$2,798,380.78 in Stock

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) insider Mark Vassella sold 213,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$13.12 ($9.37), for a total value of A$2,798,380.78 ($1,998,843.41).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. BlueScope Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

