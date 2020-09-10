Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Eca Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Critical Review

Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eca Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Black Ridge Oil & Gas and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Oil & Gas $470,000.00 18.72 $4.13 million N/A N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Black Ridge Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eca Marcellus Trust I.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Black Ridge Oil & Gas and Eca Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Ridge Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Eca Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Black Ridge Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Black Ridge Oil & Gas and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Oil & Gas N/A 232.70% 182.16% Eca Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Summary

Black Ridge Oil & Gas beats Eca Marcellus Trust I on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Ridge Oil & Gas Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. focuses on acquiring, investing in, and managing the oil and gas assets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Eca Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. ECA Marcellus Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

