BitcoiNote Trading Down 29.9% Over Last Week (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $13,660.37 and $12.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,898,812 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

