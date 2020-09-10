BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 42.08% from the company’s previous close.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $91.50 on Thursday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

