BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Issues Earnings Results

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. BigCommerce updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

