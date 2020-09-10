Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €149.44 ($175.82).

A number of research firms recently commented on BC8. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of ETR BC8 traded up €2.50 ($2.94) during trading on Thursday, hitting €159.50 ($187.65). 56,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a fifty-two week high of €174.20 ($204.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is €164.71 and its 200 day moving average is €144.62.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.