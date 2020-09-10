Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $596.28 million, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.59. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $60.05.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers isavuconazole, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally under the Cresemba brand.

