Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 124,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after buying an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 67,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.