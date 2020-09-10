Bank of America Increases Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $50.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 19.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,811. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 132.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,810,000 after buying an additional 329,022 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.