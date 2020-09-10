Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 68,160 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,877,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 38,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

Shares of CI opened at $174.03 on Thursday. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

