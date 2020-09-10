Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cloudflare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

NET stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and a PE ratio of -52.32. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Pelion sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $46,740,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $8,646,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,440,969 shares of company stock valued at $421,449,002. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.