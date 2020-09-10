Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 616,083 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,083 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,768,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,652,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,617.7% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 763,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 718,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,821,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of CEF opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.