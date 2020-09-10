Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.07% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000.

CFA stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

