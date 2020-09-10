Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Murphy Oil worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MUR opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

MUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

