Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

