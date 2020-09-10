Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Shares Gap Up to $8.90

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $10.33. Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.90.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 6.26% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

