AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,425.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZO. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,243.56.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,233.00 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,194.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,076.44.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in AutoZone by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 14.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AutoZone by 17.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in AutoZone by 7.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

