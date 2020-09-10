Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 173.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.75%. Analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter valued at $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 92.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 905,180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

