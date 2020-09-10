Atlantic Securities Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Atlantic Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $87.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $106.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.41.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $137.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $2,034.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $536,884,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

