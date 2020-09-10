Arthur L. Smith Purchases 20,000 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.11 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 42,331 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 241,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

