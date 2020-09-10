Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $20,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 451.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,350,000 after acquiring an additional 957,435 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,575,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,553,000 after acquiring an additional 481,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,836,000 after acquiring an additional 432,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.17.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.