Argus Upgrades Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to “Buy”

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

VZ has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

VZ opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

