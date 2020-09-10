Argan (NYSE:AGX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.88, but opened at $45.33. Argan shares last traded at $45.68, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Argan had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Argan by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61.

Argan Company Profile (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

