Argan (NYSE:AGX) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Argan (NYSE:AGX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $56.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

AGX stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,145. Argan has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Argan had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 5.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,752,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 77.9% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 237,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 103,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Argan by 356.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 60,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 9.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55,960 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

