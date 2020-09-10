Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,172,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.13% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $1,802,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 11,100 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $496,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,902. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADM stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

