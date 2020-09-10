Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $66.60 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 43.23% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $77.50 to $112.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $102.50 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.41.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. Apple has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $137.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day moving average is $86.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2,034.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.