APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,223 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 24,502 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.08% of Xilinx worth $17,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 243,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 200,333 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $115,743.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $100.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.