APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 88,584 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,584 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $20,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 69.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 189.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $691,427.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $91,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,782 shares of company stock worth $11,838,816. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $270.93 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $298.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 131.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.93 and a 200-day moving average of $208.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

