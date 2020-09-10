APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 54,700 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $18,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,571,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 111,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $111.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

