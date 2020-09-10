APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 43,715 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,715 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,362,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,025,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,491,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $473,112,000 after acquiring an additional 331,959 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Amphenol by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,976,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,011,000 after acquiring an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,778,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $347,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $106.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $113.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APH. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.90.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

