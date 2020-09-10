APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 214,331 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Cardinal Health worth $20,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

CAH stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.