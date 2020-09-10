APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 20,561 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,561 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.61% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $20,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $98.13 on Thursday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

THG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

