APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $17,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,872,000 after buying an additional 780,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,150,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,705,000 after buying an additional 828,846 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,928,000 after buying an additional 4,957,668 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,390,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

FITB opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.