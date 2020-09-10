APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 46,700 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 33.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $19,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,250,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,771,000 after buying an additional 427,577 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after buying an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,373,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 318.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after buying an additional 193,677 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $129.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day moving average of $115.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.09.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

