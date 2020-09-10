APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 3,300 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,584,000 after buying an additional 120,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,455,000 after buying an additional 104,863 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,365,000 after buying an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,248,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,810,000 after buying an additional 139,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $95.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

