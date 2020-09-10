APG Asset Management N.V. Has $21.41 Million Stock Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,623,225 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.26% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $21,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current year.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

